67 recover from coronavirus in Kenya after 7 more discharged from hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19- Seven more people have recovered from Coronavirus in Kenya, raising the total number of people discharged from hospital to 67.

Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the seven were in isolation facilities where they were being treated. Global spread of coronavirus

“I am glad to announce that we have seven other discharges taking the number of recoveries to 67. This is indeed very encouraging, and we hope many more will recover,” she said and called on Kenyans to continue observing public health guidelines to help control the spread of coronavirus.

Kenya had recorded 270 positive cases from the pandemic that has ravaged countries worldwide, with the highest death toll in the US and Europe.

“I remind Kenyans, especially those in the villages, to remember our mantra of social distancing. Wash your hands often with soap and running water, wear face masks, observe basic hygiene and stay at home,” she urged.

The country’s positive cases rose to 270 Sunday, after seven new infections.

Out of the new infections, 7 are Kenyans and one is a foreigner. None had a history of traveling out of the country.

“Three emanated from our quarantine centers and five were picked up by our surveillance teams from various parts of the country,” she said.

Mombasa County produced the majority of the new infections at four, followed by Nairobi at three while the eight was reported in Kajiado county. They are aged between 17 and 65 years of age.

Mwangangi further revealed that two more patients had succumbed to the disease raising the total number of deaths in the country to 14.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chief Cabinet Administrative Secretary at the Health Ministry Mercy Mwangangi (left) and a sign language interpreter during a press briefing on April 19, 2020 on COVID-19.

“Once again, I remind Kenyans, especially those in the villages, to remember our mantra of social distancing. Wash your hands often with soap and running water, wear face masks and observe basic hygiene and stay at home,” she said.

By April 19, a total of 2,661 contacts had been monitored, out of which 2,047 have been discharged.