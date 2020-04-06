Connect with us

Capital News

Capital Health

6-year-old boy succumbs to coronavirus as Kenya cases rise to 122

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 3 – A six-year-old boy has succumbed to coronavirus in Kenya, raising the death toll to four, the government announced Friday.

The boy was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he succumbed to the virus, but officials said he had a pre-existing condition.

“I am saddened to announce that we have lost a six-year-old boy,” Mercy Mwangangi, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health told a media conference Friday, “he succumbed to coronavirus but he had a pre-existing condition.”

To be updated…..

