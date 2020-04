NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kenya has risen to 189, the goverment announced Friday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the addition was from 5 new cases after 504 samples were tested.

“We now have 189 confirmed as positive,” he told a news conference.

Ten people were discharged from hospital Friday, raising the total of people who have recovered in Kenya to 22.

