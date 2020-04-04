Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The new directives to release petty offenders was issued on Wednesday. /CFM-FILE.

Capital Health

4, 800 Inmates Freed In Measures To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In Prisons

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 – 4, 800 inmates have been released in various prisons countrywide in what the Judiciary said is aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, Chief Justice David Maraga said the inmates who were categorized as petty offenders and were serving jail terms of less than six months were released by the High Court after review of their files.

“New inmates are being isolated to reduce the risk of infection and movement of inmates has been highly restricted,” he said.

He reiterated the ban on prison visits was still imposed with prison labor also “reduced to a bare minimum”.

Kenya had recorded one fatality and 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 by April 1, 2020, while the first two patients were discharged from hospital on Wednesday after recovering.

He said that plans were underway to have the inmates presented in virtual courts in compliance with the social distancing directive.

Maraga said he has also suspended the execution of warrants of arrests, court decrees and orders made before March 15, 2020.

He consequently asked the police, Court Bailiffs and Auctioneers to halt the execution of such orders until further notice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He however, clarified that directives of a conservatory nature and mandatory injunctions issued in the period starting March 15 will be executed.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

4 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020