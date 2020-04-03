Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Through the Linda Application, Kenyans will now be able to know if they are within the vicinity of a person who has tested positive through Bluetooth technology/CFM - Moses Muoki

Capital Health

3 tech firms develop mobile application to support COVID-19 contact tracing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12- Three local firms have developed a mobile application to support contact tracing efforts by the health officials in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Through the Linda Application, Kenyans will now be able to know if they are within the vicinity of a person who has tested positive through Bluetooth technology.

Bob Ndubi, Silverhouse Capital Limited’s Managing Partner says once a person downloads the application on their mobile phones, they are required to have their bluetooth on, so that they can receive a buzz cautioning them to maintain social distance.

“We are trying to look at how can help by becoming part of the solution, and we settled on technology,” he said when he briefed journalists on Sunday.

He explained that “The people who have been tested and released, their numbers are identified, such that if your Bluetooth is on and theirs is on, any time they get close to you- the Bluetooth vibrates. That is supposed to warn you to keep distance.”

Through the technology, he said, health officials can also be able to easily trace people who come into contact with a suspected case of coronavirus.

“These names (of people who have either tested positive) will not be put out in the public. The numbers will be captured in a way that we have colour coding on this App,” he said.

One of the partners, Eric Mungai, said once the application is in use, they will rely on government data on coronavirus, a disease that has killed more than 100,000 people across the world.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said the application is developed in a way that the privacy of people with the disease will be maintained- with its sole purpose being to caution people to maintain social distance – one of the precautionary measures recommended by World Health Organisation.

Through the mobile application, he said, one can also do a virtual test online twice a day.

“Because this is not a medical application, if what you are feeling meets the COVID-19 case criteria, then a doctor or a Ministry of Health officials will get in touch to query more,” he said.

“Young people we should be at the forefront to make sure we curb this disease.”

For the application to be confirmed by Google, he said they are working on the standard guidelines more so on privacy.

“We want to make sure the data is anonymous, but it will be used to alert the next user that in their area, like a hundred metres, there are suspected cases that have not yet been tested,” he pointed out.

“To us, this is just another flower that has been added into the bukey of what other Kenyans are doing, to make sure that we preserve our lives. It is better we preserve on life, that mourn a death of a loved one.”

Kenyans will be able to access the mobile application in the App-store within a week according to Mungai.

There are hundreds of Kenyans in quarantine while the number of confirmed cases stood at 197 by Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Eight people have succumbed to the virus while 25 have recovered and discharged from hospital.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011