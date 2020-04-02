2-year-old among 2 new COVID-19 patients in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 11 – A 2-year-old baby is among 2 new Coronavirus patients in Kenya.

This raises the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 191 by Saturday.

“The two are from the 491 samples tested in the past 24 housrs,” said Dr Mercy Mwangangi, the Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

She said one of them is a Kenyan while the other is a foreigner, both having no recent travel history. One is in Nairobi while the other is in Mombasa.

“When we consider that this weekend marks a hundred days since the first case of COVID-19 was reported, we begin to realize that globally, we have been at least 1000 people daily. These are no mean figures and it is more the reason why we should continue to observe the measures as advised by the Government,” she told a daily media briefing Saturday.

The US became the only country in the world to have recorded 20,000 deaths so far, the highest from a single nation since the outbreak of the virus in December 2019.

Dr Mwangangi has warned that, “ to relent, even just a little in complying with the government directives that have so far been issued is to invite mass death.”

The disease has so far claimed 103, 841 lives across the world and left more than 1.7 million infected.