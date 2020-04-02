Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Capital Health

2 more patients discharged after recovering from cOVID-19

Published


NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 11 – The number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in Kenya rose to 24 Saturday after 2 more were released.

Ten others were discharged on Friday, the highest number on a single day.

Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the two released on Saturday had been re-tested and confirmed to be coronavirus-free.

In total, Kenya has recorded 191 positive cases for coronavirus, after two more were confirmed on Saturday, including a 20-year-old.

“The two are from the 491 samples tested in the past 24 hours,” Dr Mwangangi said.

She said one of them is a Kenyan while the other is a foreigner, both having no recent travel history. One is in Nairobi while the other is in Mombasa.

“When we consider that this weekend marks a hundred days since the first case of COVID-19 was reported, we begin to realize that globally, we have been at least 1000 people daily. These are no mean figures and it is more the reason why we should continue to observe the measures as advised by the Government,” she told a daily media briefing Saturday.

The US became the only country in the world to have recorded 20,000 deaths so far, the highest from a single nation since the outbreak of the virus in December 2019.

Dr Mwangangi has warned that, “ to relent, even just a little in complying with the government directives that have so far been issued is to invite mass death.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The disease has so far claimed 103, 841 lives across the world and left more than 1.7 million infected.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011