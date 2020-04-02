2 more patients discharged after recovering from cOVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet



NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 11 – The number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in Kenya rose to 24 Saturday after 2 more were released.

Ten others were discharged on Friday, the highest number on a single day.

Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the two released on Saturday had been re-tested and confirmed to be coronavirus-free.

In total, Kenya has recorded 191 positive cases for coronavirus, after two more were confirmed on Saturday, including a 20-year-old.

“The two are from the 491 samples tested in the past 24 hours,” Dr Mwangangi said.

She said one of them is a Kenyan while the other is a foreigner, both having no recent travel history. One is in Nairobi while the other is in Mombasa.

“When we consider that this weekend marks a hundred days since the first case of COVID-19 was reported, we begin to realize that globally, we have been at least 1000 people daily. These are no mean figures and it is more the reason why we should continue to observe the measures as advised by the Government,” she told a daily media briefing Saturday.

The US became the only country in the world to have recorded 20,000 deaths so far, the highest from a single nation since the outbreak of the virus in December 2019.

Dr Mwangangi has warned that, “ to relent, even just a little in complying with the government directives that have so far been issued is to invite mass death.”

The disease has so far claimed 103, 841 lives across the world and left more than 1.7 million infected.