Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman/FILE

Capital Health

2 COVID-19 patients succumb to the virus raising death toll to 17

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 30 – Two more people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing total death toll to 17, the Ministry of Health has announced.

“We are saddened to announce that today we have lost two more, on behalf of Government of Kenya, I wish to pass our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families of the departed,” Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said during a routine news conference on Thursday.

During the daily briefing on COVID-19, the CAS indicated twelve more people have tested positive for the virus raising total number of cases to 396. The new cases are from 777 samples tested in 24 hours.

Seven of the new cases were recorded in Mombasa, three in Nairobi and one case each in Wajir and Kitui.

In Nairobi, the new cases were traced to  Eastleigh, Fedha and Kileleshwa.

“The seven cases in Mombasa are spread between Kuze (4) , Bondeni (1), Bomani (1) and Kinduguni (1),” he said.

The ministry announced a total of fifteen new recoveries bringing to 144 the number of recoveries.

In addition, the CAS announced that EAC members had agreed on a protocol to ease clearance of truck drivers at border posts while reiterating the need to test the drivers at the point of entry.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As part of our strategy to fight the disease, we mentioned of the need to have all our cross border truck drivers tested  for the virus,” Aman said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017