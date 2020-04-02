2 COVID-19 patients succumb to the virus raising death toll to 17

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 30 – Two more people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing total death toll to 17, the Ministry of Health has announced.

“We are saddened to announce that today we have lost two more, on behalf of Government of Kenya, I wish to pass our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families of the departed,” Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said during a routine news conference on Thursday.

During the daily briefing on COVID-19, the CAS indicated twelve more people have tested positive for the virus raising total number of cases to 396. The new cases are from 777 samples tested in 24 hours.

Seven of the new cases were recorded in Mombasa, three in Nairobi and one case each in Wajir and Kitui.

In Nairobi, the new cases were traced to Eastleigh, Fedha and Kileleshwa.

“The seven cases in Mombasa are spread between Kuze (4) , Bondeni (1), Bomani (1) and Kinduguni (1),” he said.

The ministry announced a total of fifteen new recoveries bringing to 144 the number of recoveries.

In addition, the CAS announced that EAC members had agreed on a protocol to ease clearance of truck drivers at border posts while reiterating the need to test the drivers at the point of entry.

“As part of our strategy to fight the disease, we mentioned of the need to have all our cross border truck drivers tested for the virus,” Aman said.



