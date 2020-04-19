19-year-old gangster who raided police armoury in Kisumu arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, April 3 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers Thursday evening arrested a 19-year-old suspect in Kisumu who is believed to be behind the theft of three guns at Kibos Police Post in Muhoroni on March 28.

A G3 rifle was recovered when police raided his Kanyakwar home in Kisumu West in the outskirts of the city.

Last weekend, unknown number of thugs raided Kibos Police Post armoury and escaped with three guns and several rounds of ammunition.

David Miniu, Muhoroni OCPD confirmed that the officer manning the armoury had stepped back to his house when the incident occurred.

Miniu said the officer returned to find the armoury broken into.

The suspect arrested on Thursday is also believed to have been the mastermind of a subsequent robbery of over Sh230,000 from an MPESA operator at Daraja Mbili in Kisumu West.

During the arrest, the DCI recovered three police jungle jackets and trousers, three jungle belts, 3 service colour belts, 2 berets, a police manual, a pair of military boots and a TV set.

DCI indicated the recovered items were identified as having been stolen from the house of an Inspector of Police on March 10, 2020 while he was undertaking a course at the National Police College’s main campus in Kiganjo.

The suspect is being held in Kisumu and will be arraigned in court as detectives continue to pursue the rest of other gang members.

Police are still pursing more suspects believed to be holding two other guns and several rounds of ammunition.