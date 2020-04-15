15 more recover from COVID-19 in Kenya, 40 now out of hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Kenya rose to 40 on Monday, after 15 others were discharged.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 14 of them were in isolation health facilities.

“Fourteen more people have been discharged from hospital after successful treatment and one more other positive case has turned negative after mandatory two tests. Cumulatively therefore, we have 15 recoveries in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of recoveries to 40,” Kagwe said Monday at a regular news briefing in which he announced 11 new cases, raising the total positive cases in Kenya to 208.

One more person has succumbed to the virus, raising the death toll so far to 9 since the first case was confirmed in the country a month ago.

Kagwe said the eleven new cases are all Kenyan nationals with four identified to have had a travel history to the United Arabs Emirates. Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (right) and Joe Mucheru (left) during a press conference Monday at the Ministry of Health Headquarters.

“We have so far put all the necessary measures that we need, and I want to assure you that we are not far from deep waters. Therefore, we need to continue following the guidelines and directives given by the government to fight this disease,” Kagwe added.

A total of 2, 306 contacts had been monitored by Monday, out of which 1, 687 have been discharged with 619 contacts are being followed.

During the news briefing at the Health Ministry headquarters, CS Kagwe cautioned that it was too early for Kenyans to celebrate following the unmet figures of 10,000 by April that were projected by the government two weeks ago.

“We want to remind people that a little success should not be construed to mean real success. The projections were a lot higher than they currently are, they could have been higher, sudden containment measures have had some effect but that is not to say we are nowhere out of the deep water,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He emphasized that the adherence of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health would go a long way in breaking the cycle of infection in the country.