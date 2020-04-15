Connect with us

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman/FILE/Rockefeller Foundation

15 COVID-19 patients discharged marking highest single-day recovery rate

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – The Ministry of Health Thursday reported the recovery of 15 more coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of patients discharged in the country to 144.

The recovery of the fifteen patients marked the highest single-day recovery rate, the country has registered so far.

“As we enter a new month, I am delighted to announce that we have recorded 15 new discharges, this is the largest number of discharges in a single day that we have registered,” stated Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman.

Aman however said two more patients had succumbed to the virus bringing the number of deaths to 17.

Twelve more COVID-19 cases were confirmed raising confirmed cases to 396.

A total of 777 samples were tested. The samples were drawn from 14 counties.

Seven of the cases were traced by the health ministry’s surveillance teams, while five emanated from quarantine facilities.

Out of the 12 cases newly reported cases, 7 were from Mombasa, Nairobi (3), Wajir (1) and Kitui (1).

The three new cases in Nairobi were from Eastleigh, Fedha and Kileleshwa.

The youngest patients among the newly detected cases is a year-and-a-half old.

The Ministry of Health has tested 20,268 samples to date.

