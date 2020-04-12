12 more test positive for COVID-19 out of 450 newly analyzed samples

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 17 – Twelve additional coronavirus cases have been registered in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 246.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Friday said five of twelve are hotel workers while four were traced by the Ministry of Health surveillance teams.

He said the cases arise from 450 newly analyzed samples.

“What this is tells us is that we need to increase our capacity of testing so that the contacts of those people who are positive can also be tested so that we can be able to contain the pandemic.”

Kagwe was speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when he received a consignment of medical supplies from China including Personal Protective Equipment delivered by the national carrier, Kenya Airways.

He was accompanied by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Transport ministry’s James Macharia.

On Wednesday the Ministry of Health received another consignment of surgical masks, gloves, face shields, gowns donated by China, Germany and France through the World Health Organization.

The Ministry also received a second batch of donation from Jack ma foundation including swabs, ventilation machines, thermometer guns and medical gloves.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya has recorded 53 recoveries and 11 deaths as a result of the disease.