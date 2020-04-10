Connect with us

Dr Rashid Aman (centre) is the Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health. He is accompanied by Dr Farncis Kuria (left) an official from the ministry and a sign language translator of the right.

Capital Health

10 more COVID-19 patients discharged, recoveries now at 124

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – Ten more people have been discharged from hospital raising the total number of coronavirus recovery cases in the country to 124.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said that this proves that the disease is treatable and can be defeated.

“I sincerely thank our health care workers and all those who have contributed to these achievements. I assure Kenyans that COVID-19 is treatable, with proper management and care patients have healed and re-integrated back to society and so there is no need to stigmatize,” he said.

He however, cautioned Kenyans not to lower their guard and urged them to remain on high alert by observing regulations issued by the government so as to break the cycle of infections.

“Let me remind Kenyans that this is not the time to celebrate and lose sight of the ball. The enemy is still in our midst and therefore, it is absolutely necessary that we continue to strictly observe the containment measures that have consistently been advocated by the government. This is the only effective way that will contain the spread of the virus,” he said.

COVID-19 cases in Kenya rose to 374 Tuesday after 11 new infections were recorded.

Dr Aman said 7 of the cases were recorded in Nairobi while 4 were in Mombasa.

“Of the seven Nairobi cases, 4 are from Kawangware and the rest from Eastleigh, Manji Estate and Kaloleni,” said Rashid Aman, the Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health. “All the Mombasa cases are from Kibokoni in Old Town Area.”

In recent days, new infections are concentrated in Nairobi and Mombasa, in what Aman described as “indicative of increased local transmissions in these two counties.”

“We have, therefore, enhanced contact tracing, surveillance and infection control management in these counties the rest of the counties are strongly advised to continue observing the containment measures,” he told a media briefing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya has so far recorded 124 recoveries from the pandemic after 10 were discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Globally, the number of infections topped 3 million Tuesday, with more than 200,000 deaths, with 14 from Kenya.

