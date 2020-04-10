10 KDF soldiers, 38 police officers among 1,254 arrested for flouting curfew

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – Over 1,000 people have so far been arrested by police over the violation of the nation-wide curfew imposed by government in a bid to restrict the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Hussein Dado Thursday said 1,254 arrests reported in 38 counties which include 1,198 civilians, 38 police officers, 10 Kenya Defence Forces soldiers were arrested for violating the national curfew imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 26.

Similarly 4 prison warders, 4 National Government Administration Officers, 3 judicial officers and a National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer have also been nabbed during the period.

Dado said Officers Commanding Police Stations were under instructions to present suspects before court within 24 hours following their arrests.

“Curfew violators fall in the category of petty offenders. Since violators are arrested during the hours of the night, the suspects are taken to the police station and presented to Court the following day to be dealt with according to the law,” he explained.

The CAS added that officers on duty have advised to observe guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19 in the interaction with suspects and water and soap have been installed at the stations for washing of hands.

Police commanders, he said, have been instructed to enhance supervision of their juniors and are to intervene where necessary whenever a case of misconduct is reported.

Where the immediate resolution of a matter is not possible, the immediate commanding officer is subject to investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service or the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) depending on the circumstances and nature of the complaint.

“Currently, officers who have been implicated in misconduct while enforcing the curfew orders are on interdiction while investigations are on-going. Upon completion of investigations, disciplinary action will be taken or where it is deemed necessary based on the evidence criminal prosecution will be undertaken,” Dado told the Senate team.

During the sitting the Senators wanted to know measures put in place to ensure respect for human rights and dignity of civilians in enforcement of quarantine, curfew and restrictions on movement.

The ministry was also to highlight measures it has undertaken to ensure security of healthcare workers and providers of other essential services during curfew hours.