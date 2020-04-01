Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE/MoH,Kenya

Capital Health

1 more patient recovers from coronavirus; total recoveries stand at 25

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 12 – The number of people recovering from COVID-19 has increased to 25, after one more person was discharged on Sunday.

Another patient in Siaya however succumbed to the virus raising the death toll to eight.

In a statement to newsrooms, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the death was reported from Siaya County, where the said patient was undergoing treatment.

He said the process of tracing people who might have come to contact with the diseased was ongoing.

“We thank Kenyans for their continued support and adherence to the COVID-19 mitigation measures that we have put in place,” the statement indicated.

So far, the government has monitored 2,160 contacts, out of which 1,660 have been discharged. 500 others are being monitored.

There are hundreds of Kenyans in quarantine while the number of confirmed cases stood at 197 by Sunday.

Some six new cases were recorded on Sunday: with four being from Nairobi, 1 in Mombasa and another in Siaya County.

