Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Speaking during a video conference with medics from Wuhan, China and France to share knowledge, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the coronavirus pandemic calls for global solutions/MoH, Kenya

Capital Health

You all must play a part to defeat corona

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22- Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has called for concerted efforts to fight coronavirus, a global pandemic that has claimed 13,000 lives and infected more than 300,000 people globally, with Kenya having confirmed seven cases.

Speaking during a video conference with medics from Wuhan, China and France to share knowledge, Kagwe said the coronavirus pandemic calls for global solutions.

“This disease is global in nature and therefore the solution to the disease is also global in nature and the advice you are giving us is the advice we are giving our people, we are telling them to observe very serious hygiene levels, we are telling them about hand washing, we are telling them about the social distancing,” he said after the video conference, the second since last week.

Kenya and the rest of the world are trying to learn from China, which has brought cases to zero, after implementing tough measures.

The virus has since spread fast, with Italy hard hit after recording more than 4000 fatalities, 700 of them listed on Saturday within 24 hours, the worst crisis in the world. This number has surpassed all the fatalities that occurred in China.

Kagwe reiterated Kenya’s preparedness in dealing with the pandemic, while emphasizing the need for everyone to play their part in defeating the pandemic.

“Kenya is preparing itself, we have been preparing ourselves for some time now but we are saying everybody in Kenya, Africa and the world must play their part in ensuring that we can save as many people as possible,” he said.

Cases of coronavirus have increased in Africa with Uganda being the latest to confirm a coronavirus case.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rwanda, which has the highest number of cases in the East African region, has already imposed a shutdown, after confirming seventeen cases on Saturday.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020