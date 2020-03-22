You all must play a part to defeat corona

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22- Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has called for concerted efforts to fight coronavirus, a global pandemic that has claimed 13,000 lives and infected more than 300,000 people globally, with Kenya having confirmed seven cases.

Speaking during a video conference with medics from Wuhan, China and France to share knowledge, Kagwe said the coronavirus pandemic calls for global solutions.

“This disease is global in nature and therefore the solution to the disease is also global in nature and the advice you are giving us is the advice we are giving our people, we are telling them to observe very serious hygiene levels, we are telling them about hand washing, we are telling them about the social distancing,” he said after the video conference, the second since last week.

Kenya and the rest of the world are trying to learn from China, which has brought cases to zero, after implementing tough measures.

The virus has since spread fast, with Italy hard hit after recording more than 4000 fatalities, 700 of them listed on Saturday within 24 hours, the worst crisis in the world. This number has surpassed all the fatalities that occurred in China.

Kagwe reiterated Kenya’s preparedness in dealing with the pandemic, while emphasizing the need for everyone to play their part in defeating the pandemic.

“Kenya is preparing itself, we have been preparing ourselves for some time now but we are saying everybody in Kenya, Africa and the world must play their part in ensuring that we can save as many people as possible,” he said.

Cases of coronavirus have increased in Africa with Uganda being the latest to confirm a coronavirus case.

Rwanda, which has the highest number of cases in the East African region, has already imposed a shutdown, after confirming seventeen cases on Saturday.