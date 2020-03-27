Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

US tops world in virus cases and logs record unemployment

Published

Healthcare systems in even the most developed nations are being stretched to breaking point with grim warnings they could soon be overwhelmed © AFP / SEBASTIEN BOZON

Washington, United States, Mar 27 – The United States now has more COVID-19 infections than any other country, and a record number of newly unemployed people, as the coronavirus crisis deepens around the world.

Hours after his nation reached the grim milestone, President Donald Trump spoke by phone to China’s Xi Jinping, after weeks of bickering and finger pointing over a disease researchers say could kill at least 1.8 million people by the end of the year.

“Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China,” Trump tweeted.

Graphic on the science behind the main methods of testing for the current corronavirus outbreak. © AFP / John SAEKI

“China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!”

The warm words — which were not quite echoed in the Chinese state media readout of the call — came after a few weeks in which the White House had repeatedly referred to “the Chinese coronavirus”, angering Beijing.

China, which appears to have got on top of its own outbreak, readied to bar entry to foreigners as it frets over a surge in imported cases, illustrating the difficulty of containing a virus in an interconnected world.

Wuhan, the city where the illness first emerged late last year, was — from midnight — to ease severe movement restrictions in place for two months.

That initial lockdown has now been aped around the world, with three billion people told to stay indoors.

A police officer chases street vendors in Kampala, Uganda, after the public were directed to stay home for 32 days © AFP / Badru KATUMBA

Healthcare systems in even the most developed nations are being stretched to breaking point with dire warnings they could soon be overwhelmed.

More than 530,000 people globally have been sickened by the disease.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University showed that by around 0900 GMT Friday, there were almost 86,000 known infections in the US. That figure is higher than both China and hard-hit Italy, which accounts for a third of the 24,000 deaths worldwide.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Grim predictions –

Even with lockdowns implemented around the world, researchers at Imperial College London said Thursday the global death toll could be staggering.

Travellers arrive in Termini central station in Rome during Italy’s lockdown © AFP / Filippo MONTEFORTE

Their model shows 1.86 million people could die, with nearly 470 million infected this year.

Failure to act swiftly in imposing lockdowns and strict social distancing could make those numbers far higher, they warned.

“Our analysis highlights the challenging decisions faced by all governments in the coming weeks and months, but demonstrates the extent to which rapid, decisive and collective action now could save millions of lives,” the researchers said.

French opera tenor singer Stephane Senechal performs ‘O Sole Mio’ from his window in Paris on the tenth day of a strict lockdown in France © AFP / PHILIPPE LOPEZ

As fears mount over a global recession that could even dwarf the Great Depression of the 1930s, leaders from the Group of 20 major economies held crisis talks by video link on Thursday.

They pledged a “united front” to fight the outbreak — along with an enormous financial rescue package.

“The virus respects no borders,” the leaders said in a statement.

SAMU social workers wearing protective gear try to help the homeless in Brussels © AFP / Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

“We are injecting over $5 trillion into the global economy, as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic.”

They also pledged “robust” support for developing nations, where experts fear the coronavirus could wreak havoc.

– Painful choices –

Medical systems in even the most developed nations are straining under the weight of new patients.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In New York, where tens of thousands are ill, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned there were simply not enough hospital beds.

“Almost any scenario that is realistic will overwhelm the capacity of the current healthcare system,” he said.

For those fighting on the frontlines, the pressure was showing.

“To watch somebody in their thirties die, it’s hard,” said one respiratory therapist in the city who requested anonymity. “You can’t have visitors. They’re in the room by themselves on a ventilator. It’s very depressing.”

In Europe, medics were already having to make choices.

Spain’s death toll has surpassed China’s and the country’s hospitals have been badly hit © COMUNIDAD DE MADRID/AFP / Handout

“If I’ve got five patients and only one bed, I have to choose who gets it,” Sara Chinchilla, a pediatrician at a hospital near Madrid, told AFP.

“People are dying who could be saved but there’s no space in intensive care.”

A priest stands by coffins stored in the church of San Giuseppe near Bergamo, Italy © AFP / Piero CRUCIATTI

– Economic devastation –

The pandemic has already become catastrophic for the global economy.

In the United States, the world’s largest economy, the Labor Department reported that 3.3 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week — by far the highest number ever recorded.

Job losses have swept across sectors from food services to retail to transportation, as nearly half of the country has closed non-essential businesses.

Police officers escort an ambulance carrying patients infected with the covid-19 disease in Nantes, France © AFP / Loic VENANCE

“It is staggering. We are only seeing the initial numbers; they will get worse, unfortunately,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters, estimating that half a million people in the city would lose work.

Stock markets remained volatile, with Asian bourses in the green Friday after a third straight day of rises on Wall Street, while Europe started the day down.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Traders have taken heart from the passage through the Senate of a $2 trillion stimulus bill — the largest in US history, which will support American businesses and provide cash payouts averaging $3,400 for a family of four.

The bill goes before the House of Representatives on Friday.

burs-hg/rma

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020