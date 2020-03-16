Connect with us

UoN Vice Chancellor Prof Kiama Gitahi said the University State will outline further measures in due course/FILE

Capital Health

UoN suspends on-campus learning, Senate to review workflow in critical areas

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – The University of Nairobi Monday suspended on-campus learning in all its campuses nationwide, Vice Chancellor Prof Kiama Gitahi saying the University State will outline further measures in due course.

The VC said the university will be closed immediately in compliance with a directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday urging universities to suspend learning by Friday to avert the spread of coronavirus with the country already handling 3 positive cases.

Prof Kiama said the additional measures will include guidelines on the workflow in critical areas to ensure smooth operations at the country’s largest public university.

More to follow…

