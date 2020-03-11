Connect with us

UK’s Health Minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus

Published

UK’s Health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries/COURTESY

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 –  UK’s Health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the BBC reports.

The Department of Health said Dorries first showed symptoms on Thursday – the same day she attended an event hosted by the prime minister.

The BBC said Ms Dorries has been self-isolating at home.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell said she has since been told to do the same as she had met Dorries.

There are 382 confirmed cases in the UK where six people with the virus have died.

