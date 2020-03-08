Uhuru joins First Lady in marathon race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta took part in the Beyond Zero Half Marathon race Sunday, finishing in 30 minutes and 50.1 seconds.

It was the first time the president was taking part in the marathon that is the initiative of First Lady Margaret. He only cheered her in previous marathons on the finish line.

But on Sunday, President Kenyatta went for the run, alongside Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and other leaders, amid camouflaged security officers.

The Half Marathon title for the fifth edition was taken by Vincent Kipchumba and Lilian Njeri.