Towns deserted in Kenya as curfew kicks off

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – Most people stayed away from major towns and centres across the country Friday, as security forces prepared to enforce the dusk-to-dawn curfew declared by President Uhuru Kenyatta to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the capital, Nairobi, major roads and streets were clear, with few shops opened.

“I don’t want trouble at night, I want to finish my business and go home,” said Michael Njuguna, who was in town to replace his lost mobile phone line. “I want the curfew to find me home.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Thursday gazetted the dusk-to-dawn as decreed by the President, and warned that during the curfew period, movements or gatherings are prohibited.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has warned of tough action on anyone violating the curfew order.

When directing the order, President Kenyatta said that it was necessitated by the need to contain the virus that has so far killed one person among the 31 infected.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry said more than 2000 people were in isolation or quarantined while many more had been discharged or cleared after testing negative.