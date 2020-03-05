The return of KANU: Gideon Moi goes Mashinani

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has started making inroads deep into Kenya’s rural counties, to re-invent himself as he prepares to make a key political statement.

Gideon, who inherited KANU party from his late father, has been seen in public foras lately, meeting church leaders and youth across the country, in what signifies his plan for big things in the political space.

Last week, he hosted religious leaders at their family home in Kabarnet, where he was seen kneeling down sorrounded by the clerics for blessings.

And on Wednesday, Gideon was in Kiambu, having lunch with the youth, where he promised to make a major political announcement at the end of 40-days of mourning his father who died on February 4. He was buried on February 12.

“I want to ask you to give me a chance to finish our customs as the Kalenjin. When we lose someone we must mourn for 40 days. I have just left home twice, to Meru for the Building Bridges Initiative meeting because it is important and will benefit all of us and for the Nginyo [Kariuki] funeral,” The Standard quoted Gideon as having told the youth over lunch.

When Moi was buried in February, Gideon was handed the political baton, a mysterious rungu which the former president wielded in public for 24 years since 1978 when he took over leadership after the death of Jomo Kenyatta.

It was handed to him by his brother Raymond, the Rongai Member of Parliament who gave him the family blessings to go for the country’s top seat in 2022.