Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A man who skipped quarantine to go clubbing in Taipei has been fined Tw$1 million (around US$33,000) © AFP / Daniel Shih

Capital Health

Taiwan quarantine skipper handed hefty fine for clubbing

Published

Taipei, Taiwan, Mar 23 – A man in Taiwan had an expensive night out after he was fined Tw$1 million ($33,000) because he skipped quarantine to go clubbing, authorities said Monday.

The unnamed man, who was supposed to be doing 14-days mandatory self-isolation at home after returning from Southeast Asia, was caught partying in Taipei during a routine police check at a nightclub on Sunday.

Authorities slapped him with the maximum fine possible because his night out was deemed “malicious”.

“Those who are caught going out to places that have big crowds and are not well ventilated will be sent to centralised epidemic prevention facility and fined Tw$1 million,” said New Taipei city mayor Hou Yu-ih.

“I will not be soft-handed,” he added.

Taiwan has been held up as an example of how to handle the outbreak, with the government moving fast to reduce overseas arrivals from infected areas and issue clear medical guidance that has been widely adopted by the public.

Its centralised epidemic control centre was activated before China had even locked down the city of Wuhan, where the virus began.

Despite being so close to the original outbreak in mainland China, Taiwan has reported just 195 confirmed cases, including two deaths.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A recent spike, however, has come form people returning from overseas as the pandemic spreads.

Taiwan has now banned entry to foreigners and ordered all nationals returning to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Those in quarantine are monitored via GPS on phones and messaging systems, with police alerted to those who leave their apartments.

Earlier this month Taipei city government announced the first maximum fine for a man who flew from mainland China, refused to quarantine, took a high-speed train and then tried to catch a plane off the island.

The $Tw1 million fine can be doubled for anyone who takes public transport.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020