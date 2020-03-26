Connect with us

House Speakers Justin Muturi (left) and his Senate counterpart (Kenneth Lusaka).

Speakers Muturi, Lusaka take 30pc pay cut in measures against Covid-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – The Speakers of the bicameral Parliament have committed to voluntarily take a 30 per cent pay to enable the government mobilise resources to tackle coronavirus.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka took cue from President Uhuru Kenyatta who on Wednesday announced pay cuts for the Executive. Uhuru and his deputy will be taking an 80 percent pay cut.

Cabinet Secretaries ceded a 30 percent of their salaries alongside the Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS)

Principal Secretaries will have a 20 per cent pay reduction.

Lusaka and Muturi made their commitment on Thursday at Parliament buildings Thursday.

They said the decision was informed by the need to help cushion the economy during this period.

“We have consulted and we arrived at the decision that we will be taking the salary of 30 percent for the next three months until the situation improves,” Lusaka said.

According to the guidelines issued by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission Muturi and Lusaka enjoy a monthly package of Sh1, 155, 000.

The two leaders now want Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani to come up with mechanisms where the resources will be channeled to after the cuts are done.

“if it is a fund then it is only the CS of Treasury who has the constitutional mandate to set up the fund,” he said.

The two leaders further committed to spearhead talks among members of both Houses to see if they can also have their salaries slashed to aid in the mitigation measures to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

Lusaka announced that the will in due course also make public some of the measures the legislature is taking to help the economy remain stable during this period that has seen the Kenyan shilling take a hit against the US dollar.

“Other measures will be communicated soon on what the institution of Parliament will be doing to mitigate the effects of coronavirus,” he said.

