Governor Mike Sonko. /CFM-FILE.

County News

Sonko offsets MCA’s Dubai debt of Sh2.4 million

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 13 – Members of Nairobi County Assembly are now free to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE ), after Governor Mike Sonko paid their outstanding legal debt of Sh2.4million.

The Governor told Capital News on Thursday that he used his own money to offset the debt.

“I have paid for them, the leaders are now free to travel to Dubai,” Sonko said, “it is not county government money.”

On February 21 this year, Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi advised the city legislators against traveling to the United Arab Emirates over a debt of Sh2.4 million debt incurred in 2019.

Elachi said she was in receipt of a claim of outstanding legal fees amounting to USD 23,500 from lawyer Abdulla bin Hatem who demanded the payment on behalf of his client, The Birmingham Leadership Development Centre, citing a judgement by a Dubai court.

“Members are advised to cease any official travel or otherwise to the United Arab Emirates or transit as the Assembly Service Board addresses the issue,” Elachi said at the time.

The suit followed claims that the then Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele did not settle payments after The Birmingham Leadership Development Center (TBLDC) invited MCAs to Dubai for a training program in 2018.

