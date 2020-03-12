Connect with us

Sonko convened the County Executive Committee at his private office in Upper Hill/COURTESY

County News

Sonko cabinet ratifies transfer of county functions to central government

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – The Nairobi County Executive Committee on Thursday approved a deed of transfer executed by Governor Mike Sonko on February 25, effectively surrendering four key functions to the national government.

Minutes recorded from the meeting indicated the meeting attending by Sonko, eight CEC Members, the County Secretary, the Chief of Staff and County Attorney unanimously approved the undertaking to cede health, transport, public works and planning to the national government.

More to follow…

