Sh72mn ATM heist mastermind gunned down

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – A man believed to be the mastermind behind the Sh72 million ATM heist that took place in September last year at a bank in Nairobi West was on Tuesday shot dead by police in an ambush.

Wycliff Vincent Oduor was shot by detectives around the Kayole Junction area in Nairobi.

Police said they were responding to a public distress call when they opened fire on a gang of three robbery with violence suspects, in the process killing Oduor.

“The other two escaped on the motorbike but are being pursued,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) said in a tweet.

The three were robbing members of the public at the said location, a scene that attracted the attention of a team of detectives on patrol in Nairobi’s Kayole .

The gang, police said, defied orders to surrender, engaging the officers in a shoot-out.

Oduor alias ‘Vinii’ was out on a Sh500,000 bond after his arraignment in court following the heist.