Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Wycliff Vincent Oduor was shot by detectives around the Kayole Junction area in Nairobi/FILE -DCI

World

Sh72mn ATM heist mastermind gunned down

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – A man believed to be the mastermind behind the Sh72 million ATM heist that took place in September last year at a bank in Nairobi West was on Tuesday shot dead by police in an ambush.

Wycliff Vincent Oduor was shot by detectives around the Kayole Junction area in Nairobi.

Police said they were responding to a public distress call when they opened fire on a gang of three robbery with violence suspects, in the process killing Oduor.

“The other two escaped on the motorbike but are being pursued,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) said in a tweet.

The three were robbing members of the public at the said location, a scene that attracted the attention of a team of detectives on patrol in Nairobi’s Kayole .

The gang, police said, defied orders to surrender, engaging the officers in a shoot-out.

Oduor alias ‘Vinii’ was out on a Sh500,000 bond after his arraignment in court following the heist.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020