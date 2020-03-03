Sgt Kenei murder probe: Detectives rule out suicide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Detectives are now certain that the death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was a stage-managed murder and not a case of suicide.

The officer, who was attached to Harambee House Annex, the Office of Deputy President, breathed his last under the hands of unknown assailants.

But the scene of crime, a place he called home for 6 months at Imara Daima’s Villa Franca estate, depicted an outright case of suicide.

There was a Jericho pistol, a bullet mark in the ceiling and a cartridge as well as a note currently undergoing examination to establish whether he wrote it.

“While the scene painted a picture of murder, the emerging evidence indicate otherwise,” a senior detective privy with the ongoing investigations indicated on Tuesday.

Acquired evidence, detectives said, indicate that the murder “was premeditated.”

His phone which had gone missing was found with all data cleared.

“It was a new phone. No contacts or anything to show he ever used it,” the detective said.

“Why would he want to clear all the data if it is true he committed suicide?”

Already, a team of detectives has been dispatched to his maternal home in Nakuru as the probe intensifies.

Before his death, he had sent cash to his wife.

Detectives believe his killers sought “technical assistance” to clear his phone of all its data.

The officer’s body was found lying on the floor, just near the door, with a visible gunshot wound on his chin on February 18.

The bullet exited through the upper part of his head.

His bed, according to residents who accessed the scene way before police officers from Embakasi Police Station arrived, was neatly spread.

A junior police officer who was at the scene before the body was initially moved and later returned said: “there was no evidence of a struggle in the room.”

No one in Kenei’s neighbourhood heard a gunshot sound.

“I did not hear anything. I only saw in the news that someone had died in our estate,” an immediate neighbour, who did not provide her name, said on February 21.

Kenei was one of the Administration Police officers on duty at Deputy President William Ruto’s office when former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and two foreigners visited on February 16.

He was meant to record a statement with the DCI but did not report to work and went missing until his body was found on February 18 at his bed-sitter.

The other five officers were questioned on February 17 at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations over Echesa’s Sh39 billion fake military equipment tender scandal, but the slain officer did not show up.

Echesa is said to have duped a foreigner Sh11.5 million with the promise to have the tender for supply of military equipment awarded to them.

He and the two foreigners spent at least 23 minutes inside Harambee House Annex. They did not meet Ruto who, according to his office, was not scheduled to work from the office located along Harambee Avenue.