Matatu operators are now sanitising passengers' hands before boarding. /MOSES MUOKI.

SGR and PSV’s directed to limit passengers in measures to combat coronavirus

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20-The government has directed all Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) to limit the number of passengers to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

This is part of new measures adopted by the government, on the second week of fighting the virus that has so far infected 7 people, and left more than 30 others quarantined.

“If there is a moment in our country’s history where we need to embrace the Harambee spirit, it is today, it is now. Our actions this week, in particular, will determine whether we shall go into a full-blown crisis, with grave human and economic consequences or whether we shall limit the adverse impact of this disease, save lives and reduce the impact into our economy,” the CS asserted.

Kagwe said 14-seater vehicles will carry a maximum of 8 passengers while those with a capacity of 25 will only carry 15 passengers.

The rest including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has a 60 percent occupancy.

The move, the CS said, is meant to ensure the government’s directive of 1.5 metres distance is adhered to.

He also directed all PSVs to maintain high levels of cleanliness.

“It is expected that the people will adhere to the directives of matatu operators. The idea is to stay as far away as possible from each other,” he said.

PSVs are further supposed to clean their vehicles after every trip and provide sanitizers for passengers.

More than 10,000 people have now died in a coronavirus pandemic that has swept from China throughout the world, forcing the confinement of tens of millions in their homes.

The virus has marched westwards, with the severity of the outbreaks and the focus of concern shifting from Asia to Europe, with increasingly tough restrictions being imposed by national governments.

The strict measures follow the template set by China, where a lockdown imposed in Hubei province where the new coronavirus first emerged appears to have paid off.

The country is now reporting on a handful of new infections each day, apparently from overseas visitors.

Italy is battling the single most deadly outbreak on the planet with 3,405 deaths, followed by 3,248 in China and Iran with 1,433, according to an AFP tally of official data.

Europe now accounts for half of the 10,000 fatalities linked to the COVID-19 disease around the world.

