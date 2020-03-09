Senate sues National Assembly citing exclusion in lawmaking

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The Senate moved to court on Monday instituting a suit against the National Assembly for failing to consider its input of the passage of some laws.

The Senate wants the National Assembly directed to work in harmony in legislation of laws.

Lawyers James Orengo and Okongo Omogeni told a three-judge bench comprising Justices Julius Ng’aah, A. Ndug’u and Teresiah Matheka the National Assembly has been conducting the law-making business while excluding the Senate in instances where the law requires Senators to give concurrence.

One of the laws in contest is an omnibus Bill – The National (Amendment) Health Laws – which made changes to all laws touching on health in counties which was adopted by the National Assembly.

The law gives Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) exclusive right to supply medicine and medical equipment to all 47 counties.

The judges directed parties to file their responses to the petition within a period of fourteen days.

The matter will be mentioned on May 4 to confirm compliance.