Senate justice committee invites Kinoti, Haji to shed light on perceived inter-agency wrangles

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 –The Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) has invited the Director of Public Prosecutions Nordin Haji and is criminal investigations counterpart George Kinoti for a sitting slated for Thursday, March 12 to shed light on the alleged fallout.

The committee which chaired by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei Thursday said the widely publicized wrangles between the directorates of public prosecution and criminal investigations are likely to have a negative impact of the war on graft.

Cherargei further wants Haji and Kinoti to brief the house of the status of corruption cases they have instigated since they assumed office.

Haji and Kinoti dismissed reports of a strained working relationship as wishful thinking during a media briefing on Thursday, the two telling reporters they were focused on delivering their respective mandates.

They said a widely cited incident that exposed disharmony between their officers was an isolated case and could not be used to sum their working relationship.

“It is a wishful thinking, we are brothers and we will continue to deliver on our mandate,” the DPP asserted.

But without divulging much details, he said, like in any other working area “teething problems do occur.”

On Tuesday, officers from the Haji-led prosecution agency and those from the DCI clashed in court over the status of an ongoing investigations against Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Daniel Manduku leading to the release of the port authority boss after Haji declined to approve charges.

Prosecutors told the court, DPP had advised detectives to free Manduku but the latter produced him in court, nevertheless.

Senior Counsel Prof Tom Ojienda Wednesday said such wrangles, if any, are good for the rule of law in the country.

He said investigators would, as a result, be compelled to craft watertight cases.

“The clash between the DCI and the DPP is healthy for the Rule of Law in this Country. The two Complement each other in Presenting proper cases with a proper evidentiary foundation to Court,” Ojienda said in a tweet.