School administrators begin closures following govt shutdown order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – School managers across the country Monday started effecting a government directive ordering the closure of schools for two weeks in measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Alliance Girls High School was among public secondary schools which notified parents and guardians to pick their children from school on Monday in compliance with the directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday.

Boarding schools have until Wednesday to ensure compliance to the directive.

Makini Schools, a private education institution offering pre-school, primary and secondary education also notified parents of a closure.

“Following the government directive issued today, all Makini Schools will be closed as of tomorrow Monday, March 16 as we wait for further direction,” a text message sent to a parent read in part.

The school indicated plans were underway to roll out an alternative distance learning education.

“The school is making arrangements for alternative/distance learning and this will be communicated once put into place,” the school said.

Public day secondary schools also suspended learning on Monday with students expected to remain at home.

The closure of schools was among additional measures undertaken after Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe announced two people who traveled in the same plane the first patient who tested positive for coronavirus had tested positive.

The 27-year-old lady who first tested positive had traveled back from the United States via London.

The global pandemic which has killed over 6,000 and infected over 159,000 has now spread to 25 African countries.