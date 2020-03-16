Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Alliance Girls High School was among public secondary schools which notified parents and guardians to pick their children from school on Monday in compliance with the directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday/CFM/FILE/KEVIN GITAU

Capital Health

School administrators begin closures following govt shutdown order

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – School managers across the country Monday started effecting a government directive ordering the closure of schools for two weeks in measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Alliance Girls High School was among public secondary schools which notified parents and guardians to pick their children from school on Monday in compliance with the directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday.

Boarding schools have until Wednesday to ensure compliance to the directive.

Makini Schools, a private education institution offering pre-school, primary and secondary education also notified parents of a closure.

“Following the government directive issued today, all Makini Schools will be closed as of tomorrow Monday, March 16 as we wait for further direction,” a text message sent to a parent read in part.

The school indicated plans were underway to roll out an alternative distance learning education.

“The school is making arrangements for alternative/distance learning and this will be communicated once put into place,” the school said.

Public day secondary schools also suspended learning on Monday with students expected to remain at home.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The closure of schools was among additional measures undertaken after Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe announced two people who traveled in the same plane the first patient who tested positive for coronavirus had tested positive.

The 27-year-old lady who first tested positive had traveled back from the United States via London.

The global pandemic which has killed over 6,000 and infected over 159,000 has now spread to 25 African countries.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – A city businessman Dafton Mwitiki has been missing for the last four days in mysterious circumstances. Police who have...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

5 days ago

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

6 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

3 days ago