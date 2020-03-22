Connect with us

Capital Health

Rwanda imposes shutdown, suspends 'unnecessary movements': govt

Published

Kigali, Rwanda, Mar 22 – Rwanda has suspended all “unnecessary movements” outside the home and clamped down on travel across its borders, in one of the toughest measures yet imposed in sub-Saharan Africa to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Unnecessary movements and visits outside the home are not permitted,” the government announced in a statement late Saturday, excusing trips for healthcare, food, or banking.

All borders are closed except for the passage of goods and cargo and returning Rwandan citizens, read the statement, which also announced the closure of all but the most essential markets and restrictions on travel between cities and districts.

Rwanda as of Saturday had recorded 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest number in the East Africa region.

All commercial flights to the country had already been suspended, and all bars closed.

Anyone arriving in Rwanda will be subject to 14 day quarantine at designated locations.

International visitors for tourism and trade shows are a major source of revenue for Rwanda and the capital Kigali in particular, which markets itself as an attractive location for global conferences.

But authorities moved quickly to curb fears of a coronavirus outbreak, banning large outdoor events such as concerts and political gatherings before the country had even confirmed a case of the illness.

