Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto/FILE -DPPS

Headlines

Ruto urges caution as Kenya confirms first coronavirus case

Published

NANDI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to be cautious following the confirmation of a coronavirus case in the country on Thursday.

He said Kenyans need to follow the directions given by the government so as to curtail its spread.

“We appreciate that coronavirus is an international problem. We must play our respective parts as advised by the ministry of health,” said the Deputy President.

He spoke on Friday in Nandi County where he launched the construction of Chapterwai Hospital Complex, issued 620 title deeds to residents of Chepterwai and Soimining and led an empowerment Programme of AIC Kechire Secondary School.

The national government is set to recruit additional medical staff to enhance surveillance in a raft of measures to contain the coronavirus.

The National Security Council chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday resolved to have more medical personnel hired as part of countermeasures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Additional medical personnel be recruited and retained on an emergency basic contract to support the precautionary management measures to enhance surveillance and check any possible spread of the coronavirus in the country,” State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena stated in a statement to newsrooms.

The virus which exploded in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei Province has claimed 4,600 lives with over 126,000 people infected globally out of whom 67,000 have recovered.

China, which suffered the brunt of the outbreak has since managed the situation, with very minimal new cases reported lately.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

[Additional reporting by Joseph Muraya]

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

3 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

2 days ago

BBI

Rift Valley Governors assure President Kenyatta of BBI support

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 –  Governors from the Rift Valley region Monday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of their undivided support for the Building Bridges...

3 days ago

County News

CS Munya says egg-laying locusts largely inactive, less destructive on vegetation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya Tuesday allayed fears of an imminent food insecurity threat due to ravaging locusts saying...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2020 Capital Digital Media