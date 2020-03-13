Ruto urges caution as Kenya confirms first coronavirus case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NANDI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to be cautious following the confirmation of a coronavirus case in the country on Thursday.



He said Kenyans need to follow the directions given by the government so as to curtail its spread.

“We appreciate that coronavirus is an international problem. We must play our respective parts as advised by the ministry of health,” said the Deputy President.

He spoke on Friday in Nandi County where he launched the construction of Chapterwai Hospital Complex, issued 620 title deeds to residents of Chepterwai and Soimining and led an empowerment Programme of AIC Kechire Secondary School.

The national government is set to recruit additional medical staff to enhance surveillance in a raft of measures to contain the coronavirus.

The National Security Council chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday resolved to have more medical personnel hired as part of countermeasures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Additional medical personnel be recruited and retained on an emergency basic contract to support the precautionary management measures to enhance surveillance and check any possible spread of the coronavirus in the country,” State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena stated in a statement to newsrooms.

The virus which exploded in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei Province has claimed 4,600 lives with over 126,000 people infected globally out of whom 67,000 have recovered.

China, which suffered the brunt of the outbreak has since managed the situation, with very minimal new cases reported lately.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

[Additional reporting by Joseph Muraya]