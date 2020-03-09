Ruto cautions against use of criminal justice system for political expediency

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dr Ruto said Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament and Members of County Assembly were being blackmailed because of their political choices/DPPS

MERU, Kenya, Mar 9 – Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned public servants against being used to perpetuate certain political agendas.



He asked them to serve Kenyans in accordance with the law rather than blackmailing and intimidating others to achieve political ends.



“We live in a country that is free and democratic. To try and use the criminal justice system to perpetuate a certain political agenda is in itself criminal,” he said.



Dr Ruto said Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament and Members of County Assembly were being blackmailed because of their political choices.



He noted that if some people were uncomfortable with leaders associating with him, they should “come forward and face me instead of hiding behind some shadows”.



The Deputy President spoke on Sunday in Buuri, Meru County, where he attended a prayer service at the Catholic Church of Uganda Martyrs Kibirichia Parish.



He was accompanied by several leaders among them Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, MPs Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Kirima Nguchine (Central Imenti), Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East) and Halima Mucheke (nominated).



Other leaders present were Kawira Mwangaza (Woman Rep, Meru), Kanyuithia Mutunga (Tigania West), Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East) and Kubai Iringo (Igembe Central).



Linturi asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to discharge their mandate independently.



He regretted that these bodies had been infiltrated by politicians and turned into outfits that intimidate others.



In particular, the Meru Senator cautioned DCI boss George Kinoti against being abused by politicians.



Kikuyu MP said the intimidation that they were facing was epic.



“We cannot freely speak out our minds because of our association with the Deputy President. We would not accept to be the slaves of the so-called system,” he noted.



The lawmaker observed that political brokers were after a weak judiciary for manipulation.



He further said the country should be told why the dreaded Flying Squad was disbanded.



Ichungwa posed: “Is the new formation meant to eliminate some leaders perceived to be independent-minded?”



The leaders said they were being coerced into supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).



However, they said they would not rally behind the Initiative as its focus was misplaced.



They claimed BBI in its current form was for reviving political fortunes and create more political seats rather than empowering Kenyans.



“BBI has no focus on the people and the development of the country. Its agenda is on the 2022 succession politics,” said Mr Kabeabea.



The leaders noted that the idea behind BBI was to stop Dr Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, and in turn elevate opposition leader Raila Odinga.



“But the use of state machinery to intimidate us would not stop the will of the people,” Mugambi explained.



Iringo said Kenyans would not be forced to swallow what is bitter to them.



His sentiments were echoed by Ms Mwangaza who said political brokers were behind the current hate and divisions in the country.



“There is a strong bridge that was built by Uhuru and Ruto. It cannot be brought down to build a new one that is being done by political brokers,” she said.



Even with the threats, Kuria they would not bow to pressure.



“If it were not for Dr Ruto, Kenyatta would not have been a President in Kenya. That I can state without any fear of contradiction,” he added.