Rigathi disapproves Muturi’s pitch for party-based Poll system

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira lawmaker Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday rejected a proposal to replace the current election of president by universal suffrage to a party-list proportional representation system.

Gachagua termed the proposal fronted by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who made submissions before the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) steering committee as impractical and one that would deny millions of voters the right to pick their preferred candidate for the top seat.

“I don’t agree with my Speaker on his observation that we should embrace party-based polls where the party that wins names president and his deputy. This cannot happen in Kenya where electorate have constitutional mandate to choose who they want as their leaders,” said Gachagua who spoke at Kiarithaini village within his constituency during the burial of businessman Robert Kabiru.

Gachagua also claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s to presidency come 2022.

Speaking at Kiarithaini village within his constituency during the burial of businessman Robert Kabiru, Gachagua said Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies had been turned into platforms to advance Odinga’s political ambitions.

“These BBI rallies have been turned into platforms for Raila campaigns. It is no longer about building bridges but destroying them. Raila has succeeded in hijacking our agenda as the Jubilee Party,” said Gachagua.

He cautioned residents of Mt Kenya region will not buy the trick and will resist any attempt to force a Raila presidency.

Gachagua said the region was only keen on a BBI outcome which will guarantee them minimum prices on tea and coffee.