Rift Valley Governors assure President Kenyatta of BBI support

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Governors from the Rift Valley region Monday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of their undivided support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) during a State House meeting.

The consultative meeting with the county heads was held in preparation for a Nakuru rally which will be held on March 21 after being postponed last week to allow room for consultations.

“The Governors assured the President of their full backing of the BBI process and undertook to ensure unity and inclusion of all stakeholders in the run-up to the Nakuru rally,” a brief statement issued by State House noted.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui had said the postponement of the initial meeting was meant to allow further preparation of all the 10 counties in the Rift Valley region whose leaders will converge in Nakuru to submit their views.

“As the host county, we urge for tolerance and inclusion for the best interest of the Rift Valley residents. In addition, sobriety and objectivity in tackling the key issues outlined in the BBI will be greatly encouraged,” Kinyanjui said at the tome.

The Nakuru Governor maintained that the Nakuru rally will issue-oriented and devoid of unnecessary drama.

“We have learnt from previous BBI events, and the Nakuru rally is expected to be issue oriented and devoid of sideshows and character assassination, attention seekers and spoilers are well advised to take note accordingly,” Kinyanjui advised.

Politicians attending BBI rallies have often engaged in political rhetoric intended to malign leaders seen to be voicing divergent views.

Former Jubilee Party Chairperson David Murathe told the Meru forum on February 29 that President Uhuru Kenyatta, “will not hand over power to a thief,” referring to a heated-up succession race in which Deputy President William Ruto is keen to succeed his boss.

Meanwhile, the BBI taskforce led by Senator Yusuf Haji on Tuesday concluded validation hearings which saw the presentation of submissions by various groups.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and the Senate were among individuals and institutions which presented their memoranda before the 14-member steering committee chaired by Senator Yusuf Haji.