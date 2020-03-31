Connect with us

Retired Catholic Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki/FILE- COURTESY

Retired Catholic Archbishop Ndingi mwana a’Nzeki is dead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – Long-serving retired Catholic Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki is dead.

Ndingi passed on the Clergy House in Nairobi on Tuesday night, according to Archbishop Antony Muheria of Nyeri Diocese.

“It is true Archbishop passed on last night,” he told Capital FM News on telephone, “let us pray for him and also pray for ourselves.”

The outspoken and fearless leader had served in many roles and places including being assistant priest at Makadara, Nairobi; Education Secretary-General of Catholic Bishops; Bishop of Machakos, later of Nakuru and finally the Archbishop of Nairobi.

