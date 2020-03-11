Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Kenya

Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya: conservationists

Published

A image by the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy shows the rare white giraffe and her calf in Kenya © Caters News Agency/AFP/File / Handout

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 11 – Kenya’s only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, conservationists said Tuesday, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere else in the world.

The bodies of the two giraffes were found “in a skeletal state after being killed by armed poachers” in Garissa in eastern Kenya, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement.

Their deaths leave just one remaining white giraffe alive — a lone male, borne by the same slaughtered female, the conservancy said.

“We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffe,” said Mohammed Ahmednoor, the manager of the conservancy.

“Its killing is a blow to tremendous steps taken by the community to conserve rare and unique species, and a wakeup call for continued support to conservation efforts.”

Population for different giraffe species and range © AFP / Aude GENET

The white giraffe stirred huge interest in 2017 when she was first spotted on the conservancy and again when she birthed two calves, the latest in August last year.

Their alabaster colour is caused not by albinism but a condition known as leucism, which means they continue to produce dark pigment in their soft tissue, giving them dark eyes.

Ahmednoor said their deaths, confirmed by rangers and community members, was a “sad day” and a major loss for researchers and tourism providers working in the remote corner of Kenya.

Post Views: 0
In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

20 hours ago

County News

CS Munya says egg-laying locusts largely inactive, less destructive on vegetation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya Tuesday allayed fears of an imminent food insecurity threat due to ravaging locusts saying...

23 hours ago

BBI

Rift Valley Governors assure President Kenyatta of BBI support

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 –  Governors from the Rift Valley region Monday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of their undivided support for the Building Bridges...

19 hours ago

business

It’s a woman’s World: KQ flies only-women flights to mark key day

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – Kenya Airways literally flew into the International Women’s Day with a special treat to its female stars, including pilots...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2020 Capital Digital Media