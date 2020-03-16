PSV operators ordered to clean up vehicles after every trip to avert coronavirus contagion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia Monday ordered public service vehicle operators to clean their vehicles using disinfectants after every trip as government stepped up measures to mitigate against the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking as he launched training for PSV operators on coronavirus at the Nairobi Railway PSV Terminus, the CS directed the Kenya Railways Corporation to also carry out a thorough cleaning and fumigation exercise on all trains at the conclusion of every trip.

“Matatu (PSV) owners make sure you have those hand sanitizers without fail. Like the doctor said, make sure you disinfect your vehicles after each and every trip. We have also directed that railways be fumigated after dropping off the passengers,” Macharia said.

“This is a matter we cannot take any chances especially because it is a matter of life and death.”

Director of Public Health Kepha Obacho called for enhanced vigilance from both commuters and PSV operators.

“We need your highest cooperation because may be you would have carried a passenger who is a suspect and it would me nice if you gave us information about them second because we may want to trace those people who may have used you vehicle, fumigate your car. That way we will minimize further risk of transmission,” Obacho said.

Matatu Welfare Association Director Dickson Mbugua urged the government to subside the cost of sanitizers for the industry while Matatu Owners Association Chairman Simon Kimutai encouraged cashless transactions to contain the spread of the virus.

“The problem here is that the sanitizers have ran out of stock and we are calling on the suppliers really up their game to ensure we do not fail on this directive,” Mbugua said.

The association further urged everyone to take a personal responsibility to ensure they do not contract the virus. They urged anybody with coronavirus-like symptoms to visit the nearest health center.

“One single note can circulate to many people and by the end of the day it would have infected many people, so we are urging our clients to use MPESA. It is better to lose little money and save a life,” Mutai urged.

On Sunday President Uhuru Kenyatta issued stringent measures including suspension of learning in all education institutions in a bid to curb the spread of the virus in the country which has left over 6000 people dead and infected over 159,000 others globally.

The global pandemic has now spread to 25 African countries.

So far, three people have tested positive in Kenya.