Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The priest serving in Kasyala Parish returned to the country on Monday, March 23, but reported difficulties in breathing over the weekend, health authorities in Kitui said/FILE - Catholic Diocese of Kitui

Capital Health

Priest in Kitui moved to coronavirus isolation centre for monitoring after reporting breathing difficulties

Published

KITUI, Kenya, Mar 29 – A catholic priest in Kitui was Sunday moved to Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit for monitoring after exhibiting symptoms linked to coronavirus.

The priest serving in Kasyala Parish returned to the country on Monday, March 23, but reported difficulties in breathing over the weekend, health authorities in Kitui said.

He had travelled from Ireland via Italy.

The priest identified as Fr Nicholas, was Wednesday reprimanded by police for failing to adhere to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period following complaints by residents Kihara village in Kitui East.

Kitui DCIO Nzioki Singi said the priest did not have any signs of COVID-19.

The priest, according to Singi, said he had breached the quarantine order to shop for household supplies which had run out.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020