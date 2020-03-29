Priest in Kitui moved to coronavirus isolation centre for monitoring after reporting breathing difficulties

KITUI, Kenya, Mar 29 – A catholic priest in Kitui was Sunday moved to Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit for monitoring after exhibiting symptoms linked to coronavirus.

The priest serving in Kasyala Parish returned to the country on Monday, March 23, but reported difficulties in breathing over the weekend, health authorities in Kitui said.

He had travelled from Ireland via Italy.

The priest identified as Fr Nicholas, was Wednesday reprimanded by police for failing to adhere to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period following complaints by residents Kihara village in Kitui East.

Kitui DCIO Nzioki Singi said the priest did not have any signs of COVID-19.

The priest, according to Singi, said he had breached the quarantine order to shop for household supplies which had run out.