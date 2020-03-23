President Kenyatta warns of severe action against individuals flouting coronavirus prevention guidelines

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday warned of severe action against individuals violating Ministry of Health guidelines on coronavirus prevention.

Speaking at Statehouse Nairobi the Head of State called on Kenyans to follow the directive given by the health ministry saying everyone has a responsibility to stop the spread of the virus in the country, Kenya having confirmed fifteen cases so far.

“At this point, I cannot fail to emphasize the need for everyone of as to follow the protocol that has been laid down by the Ministry of Health most importantly, with regard to the danger posed to our population by people who refuse to adhere to the laid down protocols,” Kenyatta said.

“I want to once again and categorically reaffirm that the government will take the severest action against any individual who knowingly breach these laid down conventions and procedures and intern put the rest of the population at risk.”

President Kenyatta’s warning came a day after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi will face charges for defying self-quarantine requirements after his recent trip from Germany.

Kagwe said the DG committed to self-Isolate for fourteen days in accordance with health ministry guidelines but defied the directive, forcing authorities to impose mandatory isolation at his own cost.

“I would like to add here that this will apply to our senior government official in Kilifi who defied and refused to self-quarantine,” Kagwe said, “He is now being forcibly quarantined in a facility and upon the completion of the period given by our health authority, the official will be charged in a court of law.”

Kagwe reiterated that the government will not be reluctant in enforcing its directive on coronavirus regardless of who is involved.

“All persons who violate self- quarantine requirements will be forced to quarantine for a full fourteen days at their cost and thereafter be charged in a court of law in accordance with the Public Health Act,” Kagwe said.

The global pandemic has left over 14,000 people dead and infected over 300,000 others globally.

Some 99,000 people have recovered from the virus.