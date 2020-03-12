Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret receive Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde at State House Nairobi during a previous visit in May 2019/PSCU

Africa

President Kenyatta holds talks with Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work Zewde

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday held talks with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral subjects including the peaceful co-existence among communities living along the Kenya-Ethiopia border and the desert locust invasion.

At the regional level, the two Heads of State discussed the challenges facing the Nile River basin and emphasized the need for pursuing African solutions to African problems.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretaries Raychelle Omamo and Sicily Kariuki as well as Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau, Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Catherine Mwangi and her Ethiopian counterpart to Kenya Meles Alem Tikea.

