President Kenyatta dismisses dissenting voices on BBI during impromptu Nyeri visit

, NYERI, Kenya, Mar 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta made a surprise visit to Nyeri County on Friday, where he made impromptu stops at Kiganjo, Chaka and Old Railway Station areas.

The President who was accompanied by Kieni MP Kanini Keega urged the residents in Central to ignore divisive politicians urging them to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review process because it is aimed to foster unity of all and equality in sharing of the national resources.

“I want everyone to be able to live in any part of the country so that everyone can be comfortable. All these stories about BBI is a lie. The initiative is about bringing people together,” the President said.

President Kenyatta who was travelling without his usual heavy security detail voiced support for the ‘one man, one vote, one shilling’ rallying call, as the principle to be used for the equitable allocation of revenue.

The Head of State said he will not be cowed by politicians threatening to shoot document down.

He also spoke of the ongoing revamping of the Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line which he inspected, saying it will spur the development in the area.

Chaka town, which is a food basket for Nyeri county, he said is set to benefit from a new railway station to ease transportation of food and people.

During the impromptu visit, the President spoke in Kikuyu and English as he assured the residents that he will back to inspect rehabilitation works on the Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line, which is being undertaken by the National Youth Service.