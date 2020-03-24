Pregnant teenager among 2 isolated in Kitui for COVID-19 monitoring

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KITUI, Kenya, Mar 24 – A pregnant teenager is among two people isolated at Kauwi Level IV Hospital in Kitui West as authorities monitor them for COVID-19.

Kitui County Health Chief Officer Dr Richard Muthoka Monday said one of the patients was referred to Kitui County Referral Hospital from a private facility and the second patient, a pregnant girl had traveled from Eastleigh, Nairobi.

She had retuned from a UK trip on March 9 but did not exhibit signs of coronavirus when she reported to hospital a week ago after her UK boyfriend informed her that he had tested positive.

“We have 2 people at Kauwi Level IV, the first set of samples were sent to Kenya Medical Research Institute and we are still awaiting results,” Muthoka said.

“We have 2 suspected cases and we cannot say they have coronavirus as we are awaiting results. We have called disease surveillance people. You can only confirm if the cases are positive after receiving lab results,” he added.

Muthoka said the lady interacted with the said boyfriend about 30 days ago, a period exceeding the 14-day incubation period for the virus has claimed 16,558 lives globally.

Kenya has confirmed fifteen coronavirus cases with Rwanda’s caseload doubling to thirty-six on Monday.

South Africa Monday recorded 128 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours raising total to 402.