Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Muhoroni OCPD David Miniu saidt the thugs struck at 11 pm/FILE

County News

Police mount search in Muhoroni cane plantations after theft of 3 firearms from armoury

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 29 – Police in Muhoroni sub county in Kisumu Sunday launched a hunt down for thugs believed to have stolen three guns from Kibos Police Post Saturday night.

Muhoroni OCPD David Miniu confirmed that the thugs struck at 11 pm.

The unknown number of thugs made away with several ammunitions.

Miniu said the officer in charge reported that he briefly went to his house and upon return found the armoury broken into.

“Three rifles were stolen and an assortment of ammunitions,” he told Capital FM on phone.

“Among the missing items from the armoury includes 2 G3 magazines, 2 MP5 magazines, 135 rounds of 7.62 mm and 20 rounds of 9 mm calibres,” he stated.

He said officers were immediately mobilized to the scene.

A search was conducted in the expansive sugarcane plantation and no trace of the thugs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The OCPD said search efforts were underway in the area and adjacent areas to purse the thugs.

He said the officer who was on duty was helping with investigations.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020