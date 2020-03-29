Police mount search in Muhoroni cane plantations after theft of 3 firearms from armoury

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 29 – Police in Muhoroni sub county in Kisumu Sunday launched a hunt down for thugs believed to have stolen three guns from Kibos Police Post Saturday night.

Muhoroni OCPD David Miniu confirmed that the thugs struck at 11 pm.

The unknown number of thugs made away with several ammunitions.

Miniu said the officer in charge reported that he briefly went to his house and upon return found the armoury broken into.

“Three rifles were stolen and an assortment of ammunitions,” he told Capital FM on phone.

“Among the missing items from the armoury includes 2 G3 magazines, 2 MP5 magazines, 135 rounds of 7.62 mm and 20 rounds of 9 mm calibres,” he stated.

He said officers were immediately mobilized to the scene.

A search was conducted in the expansive sugarcane plantation and no trace of the thugs.

The OCPD said search efforts were underway in the area and adjacent areas to purse the thugs.

He said the officer who was on duty was helping with investigations.