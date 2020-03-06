Pharmaceutical firms assure of steady medical supplies amid export bans over coronavirus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The Kenya Association of Pharmaceutical Industry (KAPI) has assured the public of uninterrupted medical supplies amid bans on the export of medical protection gear by leading medicine producing countries in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.

This follow concerns that countries are anticipating shortage as a result of restriction on travel and transportation especially to and from China, which is a known major manufacturer of generic drugs among them antibiotics and supplements.

German also banned the export of protection gear as the number of those infected by the coronavirus surged.

KAPI Chairperson Anastasia Nyalita said in a statement released on Thursday, the association does not expect long term impact on availability of medicines and vaccines, unless disruption due to the novel coronavirus outbreak is sustained over the next several months.

“Currently, KAPI member companies are not aware of any near-term impacts on the availability of medicines and vaccines. The companies are continuously monitoring and proactively handling the situation,” she said.

Nyalita said the association was working closely with other global researchers in the pharmaceutical industry in developing new and improved medicines and vaccines to bolster response to the epidemic.

“KAPI member companies are working proactively to prevent and mitigate potential shortages through close coordination with national regulatory authorities and other local and global stakeholders, including the World Health Organization,” she said.

KAPI lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s efforts to set up a National Emergency Response Committee aimed at up scaling and coordinating Kenya’s preparedness to the virus threat.

As part of preparedness measures, the Ministry of Health will Friday unveil an isolation ward at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi.

The 120-bed isolation ward was put up following an executive order last week.

Another facility at Kenyatta National Hospital has also been put up.

Counties have also been advised to set up emergency centers at level IV and V health facilities.

Kenya so far has no confirmed case of the virus.

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a Public Health Emergency of International concern on January 30.

The virus has so far spread to 85 countries, with fatalities being reported in Iran, Italy and United States.

Coronavirus has killed more than 3,300 people and infected nearly 100,000.