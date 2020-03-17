Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Both Houses of Parliament are set to adjourn for a month on Tuesday, March 17/FILE/CFM

Capital Health

Parliament set for month-long recess in a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Members of Parliament are on Tuesday expected to adjust their respective House calendars and proceed for an indefinite recess in the wake of the confirmation of coronavirus cases in the country.

Three people have so far tested positive with three others matching the case criteria for the virus, which has so far claimed 7,000 lived globally according to an AFP tally, awaiting validation of lab results.

The legislators drawn from both the National Assembly and Senate are scheduled to hold their afternoon sittings Tuesday where motions of adjournment are expected to be tabled on the floors of both Houses.

The National Assembly was scheduled to break for a one month recess on Thursday whereas the Senate was due for a recess in April.

The two lawmaking institutions will be joining a growing list of other government entities that have downscalled operations to contain the spread of the virus that originated from Wuhan, China in December 2019.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday, in a raft of proposals to contain the virus, directed government institutions to scale down their operations in a bid to avoid bringing together huge gatherings in offices.

The Judiciary has since minimized open court sessions as the country steps up its measures to contain the virus.

The education sector has also experienced the rippling effect with learning institutions also sending students back home indefinitely in line with a directive issued by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ: CS Magoha urges boarding school heads to ensure social distancing as students are released

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna Monday said health officials were investigating three more cases which he said meet the criteria for the virus that has plunged nations across the globe in chaos.

READ: Govt says 3 isolated cases matching coronavirus criteria await validation

“A you all know we have 3 confirmed cases but we are monitoring three more cases who have met the case criteria and they have since been isolated,” Oguna said.

As part of the precautionary measures, the government has urged Kenyans to maintain high standards of hygiene by regularly washing hands and encouraged the usage of sanitizers.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – A city businessman Dafton Mwitiki has been missing for the last four days in mysterious circumstances. Police who have...

3 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

6 days ago

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

7 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

4 days ago