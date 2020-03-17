Parliament set for month-long recess in a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Members of Parliament are on Tuesday expected to adjust their respective House calendars and proceed for an indefinite recess in the wake of the confirmation of coronavirus cases in the country.

Three people have so far tested positive with three others matching the case criteria for the virus, which has so far claimed 7,000 lived globally according to an AFP tally, awaiting validation of lab results.

The legislators drawn from both the National Assembly and Senate are scheduled to hold their afternoon sittings Tuesday where motions of adjournment are expected to be tabled on the floors of both Houses.

The National Assembly was scheduled to break for a one month recess on Thursday whereas the Senate was due for a recess in April.

The two lawmaking institutions will be joining a growing list of other government entities that have downscalled operations to contain the spread of the virus that originated from Wuhan, China in December 2019.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday, in a raft of proposals to contain the virus, directed government institutions to scale down their operations in a bid to avoid bringing together huge gatherings in offices.

The Judiciary has since minimized open court sessions as the country steps up its measures to contain the virus.

The education sector has also experienced the rippling effect with learning institutions also sending students back home indefinitely in line with a directive issued by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ: CS Magoha urges boarding school heads to ensure social distancing as students are released

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna Monday said health officials were investigating three more cases which he said meet the criteria for the virus that has plunged nations across the globe in chaos.

READ: Govt says 3 isolated cases matching coronavirus criteria await validation

“A you all know we have 3 confirmed cases but we are monitoring three more cases who have met the case criteria and they have since been isolated,” Oguna said.

As part of the precautionary measures, the government has urged Kenyans to maintain high standards of hygiene by regularly washing hands and encouraged the usage of sanitizers.