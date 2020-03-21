Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
While only 22 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Kosovo, many fear a major outbreak could easily cripple an already weak healthcare system

Capital Health

Pakistan halts international passenger flights for two weeks

Published

A barber wearing a facemask cuts a customer’s hair at an open-air stall in Islamabad © AFP / Aamir QURESHI

Islamabad, Pakistan, Mar 21 – Pakistan announced Saturday it is suspending for a fortnight all international passenger flights into and out of the country in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“We are suspending international flight operations effective tonight at 8:00 pm (1500 GMT),” the prime minister’s special assistant on national security, Moeed Yusuf, told an Islamabad press briefing.

“No international flights will be allowed to land in Pakistan for two weeks.”

As of Saturday, Pakistan had tested 4,046 people for the virus, with 524 positive cases and three deaths.

Yusuf said a few flights already en route to Pakistan would be able to land Sunday morning, adding that diplomats coming to Pakistan as well as cargo planes would be exempted.

According to Yusuf, the suspension will “certainly create problems”, as Pakistan was expecting more than 200,000 passengers, including tourists, by end of March.

Observers fear the virus could spread quickly in the country of 215 million people, where health care is frequently inadequate.

Pakistan’s porous borders, creaking hospitals, a culture of shaking hands and hugging, and large illiterate populations in crowded urban centres mean containing the crisis could be a huge challenge.

To prevent the virus’s transmission, Islamabad has closed the Afghan and Iranian borders, shuttered wedding halls shuttered, and stoped schools for the remainder of the month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But Prime Minister Imran Khan said early this week Pakistan cannot afford the type of urban lockdowns currently underway in the West.

Pakistan has a history of failing to contain infectious diseases such as polio, tuberculosis and hepatitis.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

7 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020