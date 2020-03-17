Over 3,000 health workers undergoing training to combat coronavirus in Nairobi – City Hall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 — The Nairobi County Government Tuesday said over 3,000 health workers were currently undergoing training on how to handle coronavirus cases.

Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Health, Hitan Majevdia, said the county government had so far trained 80 health workers at Mbagathi Hospital, 112 in Mama Lucy Hospital and other health facilities in the county as the Governor Mike Sonko-led administration moves to strengthen the capacity and capability of health and health-related professionals.

“From tomorrow (Wednesday) this training is going to be escalated,” he said adding, “a day after tomorrow (Thursday) all county facilities owned by the county will have trained personnel,” he said.

The County Government said it will also begin fumigating city streets.

“The question to ensure streets families and children are safe,We intend to street fumigate and also mount cars with fumigators so that it’s a surrounding that is fumigated,” the CEC Member for Health stated.

The county further urged restaurants and hotels to provide clean water and soap to ensure preventive measures are observed.

Kenya on Sunday confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, bringing to three the number of coronavirus cases to three.

The first case of coronavirus was announced on Friday, after a 27-year-old Kenyan woman who had traveled from Ohio in the United States through London, tested positive.



The government on Sunday unveiled a series of strict measures to curb coronavirus, blocking entry into the country to all except citizens and residents and shutting schools as the number of confirmed cases rose to three.

The global pandemic has now spread to 27 African countries with latest cases having been reported in Somalia and Tanzania.

The global death toll stood at 7,000 on Tuesday.